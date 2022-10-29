Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans.

The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday.

Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product has played 20 offensive snaps for the team this season, with a bulk of them coming in garbage time against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and a handful coming against the Indianapolis Colts last week. He has one completion on four pass attempts and 16 rushing yards on four carries.

Willis will become the fourth rookie quarterback to start a game this season, joining New England’s Bailey Zappe, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Miami’s Skylar Thompson.

Tannehill, who was under center for the Titans’ first six games, reportedly missed the Titans’ Saturday walkthrough due to an illness and is also recovering from an ankle sprain. He had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Titans lead the AFC South with a 4-2 record, while the Texans are last in the division at 1-4-1. Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

