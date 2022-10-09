Two years ago, Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a broken ankle only two days after signing a contract extension. On Sunday, he’ll play for only the second time since then.

According to NFL Network, Stanley will play tomorrow night, against the Bengals. It will be his first appearance of the year. His only other game action since suffering the injury on November 1, 2020 came in Week One of the 2021 season.

The Ravens need to boost their ground game, as it relates to players other than Lamar Jackson running the football. If Stanley can perform like he did before the injury, the Baltimore offense surely will benefit.

The bigger issue is the defense. It has been subpar through four games this season, blowing leads of 21 to the Dolphins and 17 to the Bills.

Report: Ronnie Stanley will play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk