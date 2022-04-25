Report: Ronnie Stanley on pace to be ready for 2022 season

A few weeks ago, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team wasn’t sure how Ronnie Stanley would rebound after his ankle injury sidelined him for nearly all of the 2021 season.

Stanley had previously missed about half of the 2020 season with a season-ending ankle injury.

But now, Stanley may be ready for the upcoming year after all.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stanley is “on pace” to play in 2022 after undergoing a recent medical re-check. Rapoport adds that Stanley will be monitored throughout the summer, but there’s optimism he’ll be ready.

DeCosta has previously said that the team made a mistake by expecting Stanley would be back at full strength in 2021.

The sixth overall pick of the 2016 draft, Stanley was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2019. He started six games in 2020 before playing just the first contest in 2021.

