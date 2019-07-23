Report: Ronald Darby expected to start camp on PUP list

When Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby discussed his recovery from a torn ACL in June, he said he is “going to be doing stuff in training camp.”

It appears practicing will not be on the list of things he’s doing when camp gets underway this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the expectation is that Darby will be placed on the physically unable to perform list by the team. That will leave him ineligible to practice, although that designation can be lifted at any point.

If it isn’t lifted and Darby is in need of more time, he could remain on the PUP list for at least the first six weeks of the regular season. Rapoport reports that’s not expected to be the case as the team believes he’ll be ready to go for their opener against Washington.

Darby started nine games last season before being injured. He had 43 tackles and an interception.