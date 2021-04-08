Report: Ronald Blair set to re-sign with 49ers pending a physical

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Defensive lineman Ronald Blair is close to re-signing with the 49ers.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports Blair is meeting with the team’s medical staff Thursday and will return pending a physical.

The 49ers cut Blair on March 12. He spent the entire 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing an ACL in Week 10 of the 2019 season. He required a second surgery in October, according to Chan.

San Francisco made Blair a fifth-round choice in 2016.

In 16 games in 2018, Blair recorded 5.5 sacks and 36 total tackles. In nine games in 2019, Blair registered three sacks.

Blair’s return will add depth to the team’s defensive line.

Report: Ronald Blair set to re-sign with 49ers pending a physical originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

