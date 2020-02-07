Report: Ron Roenicke to be named Red Sox manager

Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Boston Red Sox are poised to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager. He cites “a high-ranking baseball official with direct knowledge of the deal.” Pete Abraham of the Boston Red Sox is also reporting that Roenicke is the man.

Baseball’s punishment for the Red Sox’ 2018 sign-stealing scandal has yet to come down, but this report suggests that Roenicke, who was the bench coach under Alex Cora during that season, will come away from it all unscathed. If that’s not the case, well, that “high-ranking baseball official” probably needs to attend more meetings.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15, compiling a record of 342-331. His best season with the Brewers was his first, when the club won the NL Central with a record of 96-66 and made it to the NLCS, where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals. After being dismissed by Milwaukee he coached with the Dodgers and the Angels. He also coached for the Angels for several years prior to taking the Brewers’ job.