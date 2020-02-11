Report: Ron Rivera, Trent Williams had positive conversation

Trent Williams may not be done in Washington after all.

Williams, the left tackle who missed the entire 2019 season and said he never wanted to play for the team again because he didn’t trust its medical staff, had a positive conversation with new head coach Ron Rivera, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Now that Rivera has been brought in, former team President Bruce Allen is gone, and the medical staff has changed, Williams might be open to playing for the team again.

The 31-year-old Williams is scheduled to earn a base salary of $12.5 million this season, and it appears that Rivera thinks Williams is well worth that money and is hoping Williams will be back on the team in 2020.