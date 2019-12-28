Report: Ron Rivera is the top candidate to become next Redskins head coach

After a difficult 2019 season, Washington's front office is looking for a new head coach to right the ship. The Redskins may act sooner rather than later and already have their eye on a target, according to reports.

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has emerged as the team's top choice, according to CBS' Jason La Canfora. The deal reportedly could come together rather quickly.

Former #Panthers coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a top coaching candidate & has told people he expects a deal to come together quickly, sources say. It could even be 24 hours after Week 17 ends. The #Redskins have interest, tho other teams without openings yet are also circling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's been known that Snyder wants to move quickly, but hiring Rivera just hours after the final game of the season would definitely be unexpected given how quiet the news has been out of Ashburn of late.

Rivera's impressive resume does make him an ideal candidate. In nine years with Carolina, he went 76-63-1 and twice earned Coach of the Year honors. In 2015, the Panthers went 15-1, making it to the Super Bowl.

Story continues

Rivera might have the most buzz, but he's not the only candidate being considered for the position; former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is also being considered. Usually knocked for his lack of playoff success, people forget Lewis won above 50 percent of his games in Cincinnati and had to deal with an organization unwilling to spend big bucks in free agency.

Chiefs current offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is also being looked at for the gig. One of the architects of Kansas City's high powered offense, Andy Reid has pushed Bieniemy hard as one of the top head coach candidates in the NFL.

The vacancy at head coach isn't even the biggest question within the organization. Team president Bruce Allen has his job may be in jeopardy. Some coaching candidates are uncertain about Allen's role within the Redskins current power structure.

Change isn't just coming to Washington. It could be coming fast.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Report: Ron Rivera is the top candidate to become next Redskins head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington