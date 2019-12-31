Report: Ron Rivera eyeing Jack Del Rio for staff

In the true spirit of (George) Washington leadership, new head coach Ron Rivera may be bringing the guy with the ax to go to work on all those cherry trees and opposing offenses.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rivera is targeting former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio as a possible defensive coordinator.

Del Rio has a strong resume, and a common former address with Rivera. Del Rio was John Fox’s defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2002, helping them go from the league’s worst defense the previous year to second overall (adding a Julius Peppers helped too).

Del Rio had a 93-94 record as a head coach, but had some playoff runs in Jacksonville and Oakland, where success can not be assumed. He also had one of the league’s most infamous motivational stunts, as his “keep chopping wood” mantra led him to put an actual ax and an actual stump in the middle of the locker room. Jaguars punter Chris Hanson then actually almost chopped his actual foot off.