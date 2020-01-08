Report: Ron Rivera bringing several former Panthers assistants to Washington

Ron Rivera is getting the band back together with the Washington Redskins.

The new head coach of the D.C. football team is set to hire John Matsko as offensive line coach, Jim Hostler as wide receivers coach and Pete Hoener as tight ends coach, per Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com. All three were assistants on Rivera’s staff with the Panthers last season. Matsko and Hoener had been with Rivera through all nine seasons of his tenure as head coach in Carolina. Hostler was in his first year with the team.

Additionally, the team is hiring Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach to serve along offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who had been the quarterbacks coach with the Panthers.

Zampese is the only member of the group not to have previous experience on a coaching staff with Rivera. Zampese spent 15 years with the Cincinnati Bengals as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Marvin Lewis. After spending 2018 with the Cleveland Browns as a quarterbacks coach, he spent this last year coaching in the AAF and serving as an analyst at the University of Florida.