The Boston Celtics are rolling with another different starter in their backcourt.

With Marcus Smart (thigh) and Kemba Walker (knee) still sidelined, the C's are turning to rookie Romeo Langford to start, according to Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande.

With Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis all out, look for Romeo Langford, in his 15th pro game, to make his first NBA start.



He'll be the 12th different Celtic to start a game this year.



— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 5, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Langford was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. So far this season, he has played in 14 games for the Celtics and is averaging 2.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 8.4 minutes per game.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Langford has logged seven games of action with the Maine Red Claws as the C's are looking to give him more reps to accelerate his development as an NBA-level slasher and scorer. With the Red Claws, Langford is averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and an impressive 1.4 blocks per game.

Langford will replace Javonte Green in the starting lineup after the 26-year-old rookie was the fifth man in the lineup to start things off against the Atlanta Hawks.

It will be interesting to see if Langford can get into a rhythm in this game. And at the very least, the team will get a look at what type of impact the long-armed athlete can make early in a game.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Magic-Celtics, which begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Report: Romeo Langford to make first career start for Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston