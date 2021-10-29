Report: Roger Goodell received staggering salary package over past two years: $128 million

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was paid nearly $128 million over the last two years. The earnings were a combination of salary, bonuses and other benefits, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Goodell's payment was discussed this week among league owners where it was disclosed that 90% of the pay was in bonuses alone. His annual salary was around $63,900,050.

Goodell elected to forego his salary last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, league pay cuts and furloughs.

Despite criticism Goodell has faced in recent weeks concerning his handling of league investigations including the Washington Football probe, his bonuses are likely a result of leading the league to favorable labor and collective bargaining agreements as well as massive media deals, according to unnamed attendees of the owner's meeting.

Goodell took over as league commissioner in 2006 and signed a five-year extension in 2017. That year, his deal was heavily negotiated within the compensation committee after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his disapproval of the new contract and threated to sue the league.

The league office has yet to comment on the report.

