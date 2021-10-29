Report: Roger Goodell made $128 million over past two years

Because the NFL no longer operates as a tax-exempt trade association, the league has no requirement to publicly disclose Commissioner compensation. So it doesn’t.

That doesn’t mean Roger Goodell’s pay can’t be privately disclosed.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reports that Goodell made $128 million in the two-year period covering 2019-20 and 2020-21. Per the report, bonuses for completing a new labor deal and new TV contracts bolstered the total.

That’s an average, thanks to my well-honed math skills, of $64 million per year.

The period covers the pandemic, which triggered billions of dollars in losses for the NFL. It’s hard not to wonder how much more Goodell would have made over the past two years without the financial struggles created by the pandemic, which among other things caused the NFL to severely restrict spending. In 2020, for example, the NFL implemented furloughs and pay cuts in May 2020, after the draft.

Then again, maybe Goodell’s compensation wasn’t affected at all, given that he secured labor peace extending into the next decade and billions in broadcast revenue.

Belson’s report provides a rare glimpse into the earnings of the Commissioner. After the league decided to pivot from a structure that passed revenue through to the teams, which then paid the taxes, to a structure that pays taxes before distributions, information regarding Goodell’s compensation exited the public domain.

The bottom-line difference wasn’t significant. The move happened primarily due to P.R. considerations, because the league repeatedly was hounded by those who pointed out the tax-exempt status, and who created a false impression with the public that the NFL and its teams weren’t paying taxes at all.

Four years ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opposed Goodell’s latest contract, arguing basically that the NFL was paying him too much money. Starting with the Ray Rice scandal in 2014, questions began to emerge regarding whether the league could pay someone else far less to do what Goodell does.

But what he does isn’t just preside over the generation of significant generational wealth. He’s the public pin cushion for unpopular decisions and policies, allowing the oligarchs to hide behind Big Shield while Goodell suffers the slings and arrows with a straight face.

Most recently, Goodell recited various talking points aimed at keeping the results of the Washington Football Team investigation secret. As NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith recently opined, Goodell won’t decide whether that information becomes public. The oligarchs make the call.

Goodell is simply the messenger. And he’s very well compensated for his efforts to provide cover for those who prefer their wealth and fame without a side of criticism and scrutiny.

