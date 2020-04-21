Report: A-Rod, J-Lo to place bid on Mets
Scott Soshnick of Variety reports that former major leaguer Álex Rodríguez and his fiancé, pop icon Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase in order to raise capital for a potential bid on the Mets.
Back in December, the Mets were reportedly selling a majority stake in the club to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion. That deal, however, fell through as Cohen was unhappy that the Wilpons wanted to retain day-to-day operation of the team beyond 2025, the original agreed-upon timeline.
As Soshnick notes, Rodríguez and Lopez would need to partner up with others with deep pockets as the duo’s combined net worth is approximately $700 million.
In such a world where Rodríguez owns the Mets, his division rival would be former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who is CEO of the Marlins and owns a four percent share in the club.
