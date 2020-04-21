Scott Soshnick of Variety reports that former major leaguer Álex Rodríguez and his fiancé, pop icon Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase in order to raise capital for a potential bid on the Mets.

Back in December, the Mets were reportedly selling a majority stake in the club to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion. That deal, however, fell through as Cohen was unhappy that the Wilpons wanted to retain day-to-day operation of the team beyond 2025, the original agreed-upon timeline.

As Soshnick notes, Rodríguez and Lopez would need to partner up with others with deep pockets as the duo’s combined net worth is approximately $700 million.

In such a world where Rodríguez owns the Mets, his division rival would be former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who is CEO of the Marlins and owns a four percent share in the club.

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo to place bid on Mets originally appeared on NBCSports.com