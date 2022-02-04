Report: It’s about to get rocky for head coach Bryan Harsin

The Bryan Harsin era has been a rocky one to say the very least. After cycling through coordinator after coordinator, it appears the person on the chopping block next could be Harsin himself.

According to Justin Hokanson of On3, his immediate future is in serious jeopardy. This coming off the heels of firing Gus Malzahn and Harsin’s 6-7 campaign in year one.

BREAKING: Bryan Harsin’s immediate future at Auburn in question – Buckle up. (On3+) STORY: https://t.co/VkXmohVhN2 pic.twitter.com/Rypk1yfLD9 — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) February 4, 2022

The timing for this situation couldn’t come at a worse time. The coaching carousel during and after the 2021 season was one we hadn’t seen in some time. With the constant turnover of key coordinators and more speculation running rampant on social media channels and message boards, this news is less than surprising, to say the least.

Harsin came over from Boise State following the 2020 season that was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent seven seasons with the Broncos after serving 10 years with the team as an assistant. He left for the offensive coordinator at Texas before taking the head coaching job with Arkansas State for one season. He returned to Boise in 2014 to take over the program.

After 14 months on the job in Auburn, the Tigers could start the head coach search all over again. Stay tuned, this could get wild.

