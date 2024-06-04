Report: Rockets talking to Nets, Grizzlies about trades involving No. 3 draft pick

Through great lottery luck, the Rockets landed the No. 3 overall draft pick in the NBA’s 2024 first round. Yet, with a clear emphasis on winning now under head coach Ime Udoka and a young core that already consists of six first-round prospects from each of the previous three years, it’s unclear if Houston has the immediate playing time available to develop a player drafted that high in the order.

Thus, expectations are for the Rockets to actively engage in trade talks leading up to the June 26 first round.

Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, a longtime league insider, two candidates could already be at the front of the line.

As part of the video reveal of his latest mock draft (via YouTube), O’Connor says of the Rockets and the No. 3 pick:

The Rockets, according to my sources, are listening to trade offers for that No. 3 pick. They’re talking to the Nets, they’re talking to the Grizzlies. They could end up moving down to No. 9, if it’s Memphis, or out, if it’s Brooklyn — and then get back Mikal Bridges.

In the Memphis scenario, the Rockets would likely get some combination of future draft assets and/or a current role player in exchange for moving down from No. 3 to No. 9. The Grizzlies are seemingly targeting Connecticut center Donovan Clingan at No. 3, and the Rockets could have less of a need for Clingan — since they already have a talented young starter at center in Alperen Sengun.

In the Brooklyn scenario, Bridges would potentially be an upgrade over Dillon Brooks at small forward. He’s under contract for two more seasons at an average annual value of near $24 million.

Earlier this year, Houston reportedly inquired about Bridges, but the Nets had no interest in trading him at that time. But in the aftermath of a 32-50 season, perhaps the thinking has changed.

O’Connor didn’t report who Houston’s matching salary along with the No. 3 pick would be in any trade. To make a deal work under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Rockets would need to send out something in the range of $20-25 million in 2024-25 salary.

That might be Brooks ($22.3 million), but time will tell as to whether the Nets are interested in such an arrangement.

Now 27 years old, Bridges averaged 19.6 points (43.6% FG, 37.2% on 3-pointers), 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game last season. He’s also well regarded for his defensive talent and versatility.

