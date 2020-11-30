James Harden reportedly requested a trade. Russell Westbrook reportedly requested a trade.

But Gerald Green remains loyal to the Rockets.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 30, 2020

This is the fourth straight year Green – a Houston native – has signed with the Rockets. He missed last season due to a foot injury and even allowed Houston to trade him despite holding veto power. Yet, it seemed inevitable he’d find his way back.

At 34, Green has lost athleticism, though it has declined from a very high peak. He’s a solid 3-point shooter who defends well at times. Green also has nice chemistry with Harden in a system like Mike D’Antoni’s. For whatever that’s worth anymore.

Report: Rockets signing Gerald Green originally appeared on NBCSports.com