Report: Rockets would require ‘monstrous return’ to trade James Harden
With James Harden under contract for at least two more seasons, the Rockets would require a “monstrous return” to consider trading him, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe, and Ramona Shelburne. While Harden has yet to issue a formal trade request, he’s becoming increasingly intrigued by the Nets and former teammate Kevin Durant as a potential destination, according to ESPN’s report. However, even if he were to ask out, his leverage appears to be limited.