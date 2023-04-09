Report: Rockets parting with head coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets are parting with head coach Stephen Silas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

They declined to pick up the fourth-year option of his contract, ending his tenure in Houston after three seasons, per the report.

The Rockets hired Silas in 2020 to oversee a rebuild after they parted with Mike D'Antoni. The job was his first as head coach after he spent 20 seasons as an NBA assistant. D'Antoni's departure coincided with the exit of longtime general manager Daryl Morey and preceded the trades of former league MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook out of Houston, signaling a complete teardown.

In three seasons, Silas oversaw a roster bereft of high-end NBA talent as the Rockets prioritized draft positioning over winning. Houston finished 58-177 during his tenure. The news of Silas' departure broke shortly after the Rockets completed their season Sunday with a win over the Washington Wizards.

Stephen Silas is out as head coach of the Houston Rockets. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

New coach will oversee roster featuring young talent

The Rockets will finish alongside the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons with one of the three worst records in the NBA at 22-60, ensuring that they'll have the maximum number of balls for the upcoming NBA Draft lottery. Teams with the three worst records are each ensured a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 pick. This year's draft features generational prospect Victor Wembanyama alongside Scoot Henderson, who likewise projects as an elite NBA talent.

The Rockets hope to add one of the two to a roster that's drafted top-three picks Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in each of the last two drafts. A coach other than Silas will oversee the team as Houston looks capitalize on its acquisition of young talent.

Per the report, the Rockets are targeting former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, ex-Lakers coach Frank Vogel and Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson in their search. They're also interested in Nick Nurse in the event that the Raptors head coach leaves Toronto this offseason. Silas, meanwhile, is expected to be coveted as a top assistant, according to the report.