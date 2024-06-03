Report: Rockets open to trading 3rd overall pick to Nets for Mikal Bridges

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an offseason in which they have some important decisions to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. As Brooklyn moves through this summer, one of their better players appears to be heavily pursued by some teams that are looking to make their own playoff push.

Per Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, the Houston Rockets are open to trading the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Nets in exchange for Bridges. The reason that the Rockets have the third overall pick in the first place despite finishing with a 41-41 record is because of the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season.

“Most teams expect the Rockets to heavily pursue trade opportunities, either to move down the board (with teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, or Chicago Bulls) or to get out altogether if a major building block — such as Mikal Bridges — becomes unexpectedly available,” Givony and Woo wrote.

As of right now, there is no indication that the Nets are willing to trade Bridges as they have rejected multiple offers for Bridges from plenty of teams, including Houston. With Brooklyn in a spot where they could go a few different ways in terms of their rebuild, time will tell if the Nets will ever get to the point of dealing Bridges for any reason.

