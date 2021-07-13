Report: Rockets love Cade Cunningham, open to trading up in draft

The Rockets are very interested in Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham and could make a move to acquire him in the 2021 NBA draft, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. Houston currently owns the No. 2 pick, with Cunningham seen as the frontrunner to go at No. 1 overall.

However, reports have indicated that the Rockets have some interest in trading up with Detroit to acquire that pick. Other sources have said that Detroit isn’t a lock to pick Cunningham at the top, anyway, with G League Ignite guard Jalen Green also among the options.

Here’s what O’Connor said Monday on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

I’m hearing the same thing as you. That the Rockets love Cade, that they would want to try and get him — whether it’s trading up, or hoping that Detroit passes on him at No. 1.

Houston could offer Detroit’s own future first-round draft pick as part of any proposal, since that could remove potentially burdensome restrictions on other Pistons’ trade proposals due to the Stepien rule.

With the July 29 draft just over two weeks away, rumors should pick up in intensity over the coming days as teams begin the process of narrowing their prospect lists and determining their best path forward.

Related

List