Report: Rockets, James Harden won’t ‘blow it up’ this offseason
In confirmation of what should have already been clear, the Rockets aren't likely to consider breaking up their team in the 2020 offseason, according to longtime beat writer Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. The blow it up and start over thing is not for this offseason. And the reason I feel fairly certain about that is they're certainly keeping James Harden informed and getting his input on coaching, discussions and considerations. You wouldn't involve him if you're planning to send them off somewhere.