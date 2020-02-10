Report: Rockets guaranteeing P.J. Tucker’s salary for next season

P.J. Tucker sought a contract extension before the season. Understandably, the Rockets didn’t guarantee extra money to a 34-year-old who was already locked up two more years.

Since, Houston has put even more on Tucker’s shoulders.

The Rockets are really leaning into small ball. They depend on 6-foot-5 Tucker as their nominal starting center. He’s battling far bigger players inside every game.

So, Houston is making a small concession.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Houston Rockets are planning to fully guarantee PJ Tucker’s fourth season of contract in 2020-21, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2020





The Rockets didn’t have to guarantee Tucker’s $7,969,537 salary for next season until July 1. By doing it sooner, they risk him getting injured or declining.

But Tucker has been worth way more than that.

It’s probably worth – and just kind – giving him peace of mind.