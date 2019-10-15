Report: Rockets G Gerald Green may miss season with foot injury

The Rockets' rotation took a significant blow with a report that Gerald Green might miss the entire season. (Getty)

After reportedly suffering a broken left foot during a preseason game in Japan against the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green is in danger of missing the entire season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the injury is worse than initially thought after an initial diagnosis estimated Green would miss a few months.

The Rockets fear that Gerald Green's broken foot is worse than initially expected and fear he'll miss the season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2019

Green is a key reserve for the Rockets and a go-to 3-point threat off the bench. The 32-year-old shooting guard has spent the last two seasons in Houston, where he averaged 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while hitting 2.1 3-pointers per game at a 35.4 percent clip last season.

His absence is a blow for a Rockets team built around 3-point shooting on the precipice of the NBA season. His absence will likely lead to more playing time for Ben McLemore and Thabo Sefolosha.

