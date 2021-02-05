Report: Rockets concerned that Christian Wood could miss extended period

The Houston Rockets are concerned that rising star Christian Wood could be “sidelined for an extended period” after reinjuring his ankle in Thursday’s win at Memphis, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Wood appeared to badly roll his right ankle, which he initially sprained in mid-January, upon stepping on the foot of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Wood pounded the floor in obvious agony and discomfort. After staying down for much of the timeout, Wood initially attempted to stay in the game to shoot free throws, since not shooting those would disqualify him. But Wood’s teammates talked him out of that idea, and he hobbled toward the tunnel — where a wheelchair was waiting for him.

According to reporters in Memphis, Wood was still in a wheelchair and with crutches in hand upon leaving the arena postgame.

The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN. “It didn’t look great," coach Stephen Silas said. "It was unfortunate.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021

In 20 minutes against the Grizzlies, Wood had 17 points (70% FG) and 7 rebounds as Houston raced out to a 21-point lead at the time of his departure. For the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old big man entered Thursday averaging 22.3 points (55.3% FG) and 10.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game, including 39.7% on 3-pointers. All are career-highs.

Wood’s injury comes at an awful time for the surging Rockets (11-10), who won for the seventh time in eight games at Memphis.

Houston’s next game comes Saturday at home versus San Antonio. Considering that Wood was wheeled off, and that it appeared to be a reaggravation of a previous injury, it would be a surprise if he can return quickly. “I don’t know,” Silas said postgame. “It didn’t look great.”

Stephen Silas didn’t have an update yet on Christian Wood’s ankle injury: “It didn’t look great..It was difficult for me. I had to sit down & collect my thoughts & gather myself. As good as he’s been playing..like a break-out season & doing everything we need him to do..it sucks” pic.twitter.com/qOT6zxxdjT — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 5, 2021

“It was difficult for me,” Silas said. “I had to sit down and collect my thoughts and gather myself. As good as he has been playing, a breakout season, and doing everything we need him to do. … Yeah, it sucks.”

MacMahon reports that Wood will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the injury’s severity, along with a potential timetable to return.

Christian Wood will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of his ankle injury, a source said. He missed three games after rolling the ankle in similarly ugly fashion last month. https://t.co/2Utucal9b0 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2021

Christian Wood Contact Lateral Ankle Inversion Unfortunate as he clips the toe box of the defenders foot as his foot plant occurs Brooks last second help altered ball position & vision @bballbreakdown pic.twitter.com/L22NUEcZJg — BBiomechanics (@BBiomechanics) February 5, 2021

List