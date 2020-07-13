Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and 76ers star Joel Embiid expressed doubt about players following the NBA’s protocols in the bubble.

See Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must quarantine in his room for another eight days before resuming team activities, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA, @malika_andrews, @TimBontemps and me. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020





Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period, a source said. He was unaware that he was not allowed to do so despite the league informing all players and staff of the protocol. “He should’ve known,” the source said. “It was no secret.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020





Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Caboclo is two days into the 10 days quarantine he will now need. He will also be subject to extra testing. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 13, 2020





Players first arriving at Disney World is one of the most perilous times in the NBA’s plan. A player leaving his initial quarantine with coronavirus could undermine the whole operation.

The league has no practical choice but to be strict.

James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Luc Mbah a Moute didn’t arrive with the rest of the Rockets in Orlando. This makes four players who are behind in their ability to build chemistry and train with their teammates. At least Caboclo is just four days away from being four days away – major progress for him.

Houston has already clinched a playoff spot. But there’s some danger of slipping to the No. 7 seed and facing the powerful Clippers in the first round. So while they don’t have the most urgency for the seeding games, the Rockets are playing for something in the seeding games.

Report: Rockets’ Bruno Caboclo violates quarantine, must remain in room 10 days originally appeared on NBCSports.com