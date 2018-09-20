Report: Rockets’ Brandon Knight underwent knee surgery, will miss ‘some time’

Though Rockets general manager Daryl Morey talked up Brandon Knight‘s ability to contribute on the court, I’m unconvinced Houston saw Knight as anything other than a necessary burden to dumping Ryan Anderson‘s salary via trade.

But if the Rockets wanted Knight to play, they won’t have him anytime soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

On @theathleticnba @watchstadium: Houston's Brandon Knight underwent surgery on his left knee, considered a "clean up," and will miss some time, per league sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2018





Knight missed all of last season with a knee injury. He struggled on the court the two years before that.

It’ll be a long road before Knight helps a team with Chris Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon as ball-handling guard. Heck, it might be a while until Knight can even eat up minutes while allowing those superior players to rest.

But at least Anderson’s contract is gone.