Report: Rockets believe they have a trade partner for Clint Capela, could it be the C's?

The Houston Rockets are in the process of trying to reshape their roster after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. And it appears that they have zeroed in on a potential target for their team in Jimmy Butler.

Getting Butler on the squad will be no easy task, as the team will likely have to trade away a few players on big contracts to open up cap space to get him. And that would include center Clint Capela.

However, according to Mark Stein of The New York Times, the Rockets believe that they have found a trade partner for Capela, but their willingness to deal him hinges on whether or not they can get Butler.

The Rockets believe they have a trade partner for Clint Capela but do not intend to deal Capela unless they are sure they can acquire marquee Sixers free agent Jimmy Butler, according to a source briefed on Houston's thinking — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Of course, the question for Boston Celtics fans becomes, are the Celtics possibly the team in question? The Celtics had reportedly expressed an interest in Capela earlier in the offseason, and the team has a big need at center. So, a trade for Capela could make sense.

With the Celtics rumored to be the frontrunners to sign Kemba Walker, that could make it more difficult for them to acquire Capela. The Celtics would have limited cap space if they do, in fact, sign Walker, and they couldn't offload salary to the Rockets, who would need the salary cap space to add Butler. So, the Celtics may not be the team in question here.

Given their previous interest, it's possible that the Celtics could be among the teams that are interested in trading for Capela. But any bid to acquire him would likely be secondary to signing Walker and it's unclear if they could create the space to get him and Walker without further shaking up their core.

