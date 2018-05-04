Report: New Rocket once told by teammate he must pick side between James Harden and Dwight Howard

There was plenty of discord between James Harden and Dwight Howard when they played for the Rockets together.

Just how bad did it get?

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

Back then Houston’s locker room was divided along the fault line separating Harden and Dwight Howard, and factions were so pronounced that one veteran told a new acquisition, “When you come here, you have to pick your side.”

That fun trip down memory lane is part of an excellent feature on the current Rockets I suggest reading in full.

Houston obviously chose its side correctly. Harden will win MVP this year and is leading the Rockets in the second round. Howard has declined considerably, and his Hornets didn’t make the playoffs.

Harden’s relationship with Howard was one reason for concern with the Rockets adding Chris Paul. But Harden has clearly learned from that time, and he and Paul seem to get along well.