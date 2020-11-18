Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

Robinson Cano is suspended for all of 2021 after a second positive test for PEDs. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

New York Mets star Robinson Cano has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time and now will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, the league announced Wednesday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news about Cano’s second positive test, which will cost him his entire $24 million salary. A league statement quickly followed, confirming that Cano tested positive for stanozolol, a synthetic steroid that is banned by the league:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Canó, who was previously suspended for a violation of the Program on May 15, 2018, will commence at the start of the 2021 regular season.

Cano was previously suspended in May 2018 when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

More from Yahoo Sports: