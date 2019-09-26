Report: Robert Kraft decided to cut Antonio Brown, Tom Brady disagrees

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pointedly refused to reveal his personal feelings about the team’s decision to cut Antonio Brown, but behind the scenes he reportedly disagreed with it.

Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that Brady is not happy that Brown got cut, as Brady viewed Brown as a uniquely talented receiver who would make an enormous difference to the Patriots’ offense.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the decision to cut Brown, despite Brady’s disagreement, according to the report.

In fact, the report says that while Kraft was emphatic about cutting Brown after the publication of threatening texts from Brown to the woman who has accused him in a lawsuit of sexual assault, Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably would have kept Brown if it had been up to him.

Ordinarily Kraft delegates personnel decisions to Belichick, but this appears to be a rare — maybe even unprecedented — case of Kraft making the decision himself, without Brady and Belichick being on board.