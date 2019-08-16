Report: Robert Alford suffers broken tibia

The Cardinals acknowledged last night that cornerback Robert Alford would miss “an extended amount of time” with a leg injury.

It appears that’s going to be at least half the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alford suffered a broken tibia last week in practice, and could potentially come off injured reserve for the second half of the season.

The Cardinals are going to be scrambling at the position during the first half.

With Alford shelved and Patrick Peterson suspended for the first six weeks, the Cardinals will have to rely on Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy early in the year.