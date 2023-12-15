Report: Robby Ashford to enter transfer portal

It appears that a spot has opened up on Auburn’s quarterback depth chart.

According to a report by Nubyjas Wilborn of Newsweek, sophomore quarterback Robby Ashford has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons on the Plains.

Originally signing with Oregon, Ashford returned to his home state ahead of the 2022 season. He split time with former Auburn quarterback tj Finley before Finley suffered a shoulder injury in Auburn’s loss to Penn State in week three, thus paving the way for Ashford to take the reigns of the offense.

He returned to the role of secondary quarterback in 2023, sharing time with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. He rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers this season, while passing for just 145 yards and two scores.

This chapter in Ashford’s college career closes with 1,758 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 927 yards and 12 scores. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

🚨Breaking News: According to sources, Auburn QB Robby Ashford has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. — Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) December 15, 2023

