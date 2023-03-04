Report: Robbie Gould won’t return to 49ers next season

Robbie Gould’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday reported Gould will test free agency and sign elsewhere for the 2023 season.

Gould, 40, signed with the 49ers before the 2017 season and kicked for them the last six years. After some struggles in 2019, he regained his form and drilled 66 of 78 field goal tries over the last three years.

The 49ers leaned heavily on the veteran kicker in clutch moments during each of their playoff runs, including the kick in Green Bay that sent them to the NFC championship game in 2021.

Replacing Gould won’t be easy. Kicker now shoots to the top of the 49ers’ list of offseason needs. They could work out free agent kickers in camp or draft one with their bevy of Day 2 and 3 picks.

Free agency negotiations can begin March 13, and the league year officially opens March 15.

