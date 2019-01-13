Report: Rob Gronkowski will strongly consider retirement after postseason

Rob Gronkowski is strongly considering retirement after the postseason. ( NBC Sports Boston)

After the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, tight end Rob Gronkowski considered retiring at 28 years old. But he eventually decided to play in 2018. And just like last year, he’s thinking about retiring after the Patriots’ current playoff run.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday morning that the five-time Pro Bowler will strongly consider retirement in 2019.

If Gronkowski decided to retire this year, you can’t blame him. Even though he’s a star tight end in his prime, injuries have taken their toll on him throughout his career. He only played in 115 out of 144 possible regular season games. Gronkowski has suffered knee, ankle, back, arm and chest injuries over the course of his career. He missed three games in 2018 due to ankle and back injuries.

Gronkowski told NESN.com’s Zack Cox in a press conference about the injuries limiting him this season.

“I’ve been in situations like that before, no doubt — practice, games,” he said. “You’ve dealt with things like that before and had felt like that before like, ‘Dang.’ But it’s the game of football. There’s no room for excuses, everyone’s dealing with something and you’ve just got to keep on moving forward and you’ve got to find a way. It’s what makes this game great. You’ve got to be mentally and physically prepared at all times to keep on going.”

Gronkowski snagged 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. He’s been one of the most dominant players in the NFL since the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2010 —corralling 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. There will be a spot in Canton, Ohio, for him once he decides to retire.

