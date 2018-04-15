Report: Rob Gronkowski to miss start of Patriots' offseason program

It may take a little while longer before we get clarity regarding Rob Gronkowski’s relationship with the New England Patriots. When the team begins its offseason program Monday, Gronkowski is not expected to be in attendance, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski is still reportedly considering whether he’ll play in the 2018 season. Schefter does note that Gronkowski has had “good communication” with the team.

Monday’s offseason workouts are voluntary. There is, however, some financial incentive for Gronkowski to show up. Gronkowski has a $250,000 bonus in his contract depending on how many offseason workouts he attends.

Rob Gronkowski will not be at the Patriots’ workout Monday. (AP)

It’s worth noting that quarterback Tom Brady is also not expected to show up for the team’s first offseason workout either. He’s currently on a “business trip” in Qatar, according to Schefter.

Gronkowski’s absence from the offseason program adds to his strange offseason. The 28-year-old tight end has been secretive about whether he’s going to play next season, and stories about possible friction between Gronkowski and head coach Bill Belichick have only added to that uncertainty.

Belichick didn’t seem too worried about the absence of Gronkowski or Brady, noting that players miss the offseason program due to prior commitments every season.

Gronkowski turned in yet another strong year with the Patriots in 2017. He caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. He was also a force in the playoffs, catching three scores in three games.

Gronkowski is under contract with the Patriots through 2019. He’s set to receive around $9 million if he returns to play in 2018.

