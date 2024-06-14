Report: Rival NBA execs expect Donovan Mitchell to stay in Cleveland

Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs in May, reports emerged that the Houston Rockets were among teams monitoring the status of Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland’s All-Star guard can become a free agent as soon as 2025. With that in mind, if he wants to move on, the 2024 offseason would be the optimal time for the Cavaliers to trade Mitchell at peak value and avoid any scenario where he leaves for reduced compensation.

But according to HoopsHype’s NBA insider, Michael Scotto, it doesn’t look like Mitchell wants to leave the Cavaliers — who recently moved on from head coach JB Bickerstaff. Scotto writes:

Several rival executives believe Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland. The belief is Mitchell, who just completed his seventh season, will sign a max extension for at least the next three seasons, which would put him at 10 years of service and eligible for more money on his next contract due to CBA rules.

If Mitchell is indeed unavailable, it isn’t clear if Houston has any replacement targets in mind. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reports that names such as Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, who could be available, are less appealing to the Rockets.

