Report: Rift exists between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell then tested positive for coronavirus. Jazz players are reportedly upset with Gobert for – before his diagnosis – going out of his way to touch them and their belongings. Mitchell’s first public remarks since his diagnosis appeared to include a shot at Gobert.

Connect the dots.

Scott Van Pelt on ESPN: “It doesn’t seem that this is great between Gobert and Mitchell. I mean, is that an astute observation?”

Adrian Wojnarowski: “That is an astute observation, Scott. And the Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships – not just between Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert.”

Gobert was reckless, and he displayed that beyond the Jazz locker room. His behavior made him both more likely to contract coronavirus and spread it.

I wonder: How much did Gobert’s mischief bother Utah players, including Mitchell, before Gobert tested positive? It was just as reckless. But it obviously carried a different stigma once it became known he had coronavirus.

Heck, it’s possible Gobert got coronavirus from Mitchell. Again, Gobert’s actions didn’t just make him more likely to spread coronavirus. They made him more likely to get it, too.

Regardless, Mitchell’s resentment is COMPLETELY understandable. Gobert is the one who showed irresponsibility.

As he’s sick and isolated, Mitchell probably isn’t in the mood to concern himself with the complexities of the situation. Everyone else is blaming Gobert. That probably comes easiest for Mitchell.

Gobert has apologized and pledged to lead coronavirus education. At this point, that’s about all he can do.

That and wait.

Time heals most wounds. I suspect that’ll include this one.

By the time this season resumes, as the Jazz attempt to gear up for a playoff run? That’s another question.

Report: Rift exists between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert originally appeared on NBCSports.com