Report: Will Richardson suspended for three games

Offensive tackle Will Richardson did not sign with another team after the Jaguars released him last August and his path back to the field likely just got more difficult.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Richardson — who remains a free agent — has been suspended for three games.

The reason for his suspension was not disclosed.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Richardson has appeared in 44 games with five starts — all for Jacksonville. He did not play in his rookie year due to injury but played 15 games in 2019, 16 in 2020, and 13 in 2021.

Jacksonville re-signed Richardson in March 2022 after his rookie contract expired. But with a new coaching staff, the Jaguars released Richardson at the start of the regular season.