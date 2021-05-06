Report: Richard Sherman in preliminary talks to rejoin 49ers

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

A reunion between cornerback Richard Sherman and the 49ers could be on the horizon. Chris Biderman off the Sacramento Bee on Thursday reported Sherman is in preliminary talks to return to the club. He’s also had conversations with the Seattle Seahawks about a possible return to the team that drafted him in 2011.

“A signing is not imminent, but discussions could accelerate in the coming weeks,” according to the report.

Sherman, along with 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have all kept the door open for a possible reunion. Now it appears talks between the two sides have heated up after the NFL draft.

San Francisco did draft a pair of cornerbacks, but their depth at the position isn’t strong. Adding Sherman helps their depth and adds a needed veteran leader to the locker room.

Sherman last season missed 11 games with a lower calf injury, but he did notch an interception in one of the five games he played. In 2019 he was a Second-Team All-Pro and helped the 49ers put together one of the NFL’s best pass defenses.

49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Post-draft edition

