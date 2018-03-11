Report: Richard Sherman, 49ers agree to three-year deal

Richard Sherman decided to visit the San Francisco 49ers first on his free-agent tour, and the 49ers made sure he wouldn’t leave: ESPN reports he’s agreed to a three-year contract with the team.

NFL Network reports it is for $39 million, with a $5 million signing bonus. Sherman serves as his own agent.

Sherman was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, and now he’ll get the chance to face his former team twice per season.

Going back to Cali: Richard Sherman has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers; the cornerback played collegiately at Stanford in the Bay Area. (AP)

He joins a team many feel is on the upswing after finishing last season with a five-game win streak, behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo; last month, Garoppolo signed a major deal to remain in San Francisco, and last week, the team extended a receiver Garoppolo targeted frequently, Marquise Goodwin.

The defense, which saw a great deal of turnover in recent years, also improved over the course of the season.

Sherman is returning to his California roots: a native of Compton, Calif. in Los Angeles County, and played collegiately at Stanford.

He will also be playing for someone he’s familiar with: 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach during Sherman’s first three seasons in the NFL.

The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, who is coming back from a torn Achilles suffered in the ninth game of last season, will turn 30-years-old at the end of this month.