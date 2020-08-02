Richard Petty Motorsports offers Bubba Wallace ownership stake

Richard Petty Motorsports owner Andrew Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney that Bubba Wallace has been offered an ownership stake as part a new deal. Wallace’s contract expires after this season.

NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported during Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that Wallace told him before the race that he has “a lot of options on the table” and was uncertain what he would do. Snider said Wallace planned to listen to all options.

“We’re in discussions with him about an extension that includes ownership in the team,” Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney.

Murstein told Forbes SportsMoney that he expects an agreement to be finalized “within the next couple of weeks.”

Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern, citing unnamed sources, stated Friday that another possibility for Wallace is with Chip Ganassi Racing and sponsor McDonald’s. Kurt Busch signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in 2019. In April, Matt Kenseth replaced Kyle Larson after the team fired Larson.

Wallace, 26, is in his third season with Richard Petty Motorsports. He enters Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway 20th in the points. Wallace finished a career-best second in the 2018 Daytona 500. His best finish this season is sixth at Las Vegas.

