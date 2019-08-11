Report: Rich Paul still likes idea of Anthony Davis playing for Knicks

The Anthony Davis saga hasn’t even begun with the Los Angeles Lakers, and already we have rumors about where he might land next season.

Davis had the opportunity to sign with the Lakers right now, but he has declined to do so. Instead, Davis wants to see how things play out with the Lakers this season. If things don’t work, he could be a free agent next summer.

Of course, one of the teams that has always been rumored for Davis was the New York Knicks. They were able to score him in the trade market this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have their eyes on the All-Star big man.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks would still like to get their hands on Davis. Apparently the feeling is mutual, and a source close to Davis says that his agent wouldn’t mind his client playing in Gotham.

Via NY Post:

The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source.

This could just be positioning by Paul to pressure the Lakers to continue to get better. Los Angeles doesn’t have a very strong roster outside of its two best players, and real title contention seems a bit lofty despite some expectations that are floating around out there.

But this is the age of player movement, and at this point Davis decamping Los Angeles after a year for New York would not surprise me in the least.