Report: Rich Paul/Klutch filed grievance with union over Nerlens Noel commission

Nerlens Noel – who’s suing agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group over this saga – rejected a four-year, $70 million offer from the Mavericks in 2017.

His salaries the next four seasons:

In the lawsuit, Noel said he paid Paul a 4% commission on the Dallas contract (his qualifying offer) then a 2% commission on each of the Oklahoma City minimum-salary deals.

However, the filing makes no mention of a commission on the New York contract. In fact, the lawsuit claims “Paul played virtually no role” in the Knicks deal.

That assessment by Noel is apparently where things escalated.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Noel took the action after Klutch recently filed a grievance with the National Basketball Players Association, claiming Noel hadn’t paid $200,000 in commission on his previous one-year contract with the Knicks, multiple sources told ESPN.

That’d be a 4% commission.

Noel said he fired Paul in December then hired George Langberg of the GSL Sports Agency. This summer, Noel signed another contract with New York for $18.04 million guaranteed over two years.

