Report: Ricardo Allen visited with Bengals
After seven seasons in Atlanta, the Falcons released safety Ricardo Allen last week in an effort to clear up cap space for the new league year. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals had Allen in for a workout on Tuesday.
Allen started 12 games in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. At 29 years old, he can definitely still play at a high level.
Over his seven seasons with the Falcons, Allen recorded 340 tackles, 11 interceptions and 26 passes defended. Cincinnati finished last year with a 4-11-1 record, good for last place in the AFC North.
