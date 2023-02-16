Report: Rex Ryan “a top candidate” for Broncos’ defensive coordinator job

Rex Ryan last coached in the NFL in 2016, but he could be making a comeback.

Ryan interviewed for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job last week, and NFL Media reports that he “has emerged as a top candidate” for the position.

“If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL,” Ian Rapoport wrote.

Ryan joined ESPN following the 2016 season, his second as the Bills’ head coach. He also spent six seasons as the Jets’ head coach.

Sean Payton has not previously worked with Ryan, but Payton and Ryan’s brother, Rob, have a history. Rob Ryan was the defensive coordinator of the Saints from the start of the 2013 season until he was fired in November 2015.

Rex Ryan also employed Rob as an assistant during his time in Buffalo, and the brothers were fired after the 2016 season.

