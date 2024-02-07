Report: Rex Ryan interviewed for Cowboys defensive coordinator

Another former NFL head coach is reportedly on the list of candidates to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Rex Ryan has interviewed for the opening on Mike McCarthy's staff. Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, and Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde are the other candidates that have been identified for the job.

Ryan took the Jets to two AFC Championship Games while going 46-50 over six seasons with the team and he was 15-16 as the Bills' head coach before being fired ahead of the final game of the 2016 season. He has been working for ESPN since being dismissed by the Bills.

Ryan spent four years as the Ravens' defensive coordinator before getting the Jets job and he was known for putting together strong units in both places, although the results in Buffalo were not as strong.