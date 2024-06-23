New report reveals White Sox have a name in mind for new manager in 2025

As the White Sox find themselves in last place in MLB by 6.0 games, with a 21-57 record, on pace for one of the franchise's worst seasons in history, changes are almost certainly on the horizon.

Some speculate manager Pedro Grifol's job status remains nebulous past the 2024 season. And according to a new report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the White Sox internally have a name in mind for his future replacement, should they move on from him.

"While Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s future is uncertain past this season, one name that is floating around internally as a potential replacement in 2025 is Skip Schumaker, manager of the Miami Marlins," Nightengale wrote Sunday.

Schumaker, 44, is the current manager of the Marlins, who share the bottom of the standings with the White Sox with the second-worst record in baseball (26-50).

The former fifth-round pick in the 2001 MLB entry draft played 11 seasons in the majors. Predominantly, Schumaker played the first eight seasons of his career with the Cardinals under Tony La Russa, the former White Sox manager who "will be an integral part of the decision-making process," according to Nightengale.

Schumaker started his post-playing career with the Padres as a first base coach beginning in 2017. He was promoted to associate manager prior to the 2020 season. In 2021, he was hired as the bench coach for the Cardinals. Schumaker replaced Don Mattingly as the Marlins manager in 2022.

Grifol, who is managing his second season with the White Sox in his first managerial role, says that speculation comes with the territory for a team that recently set the franchise's longest losing streak at 14 games.

"That's part of the job. Right? I don't focus on that stuff. It's a part of the job," Grifol said. "We're not winning. So when you're not winning, speculation gets higher and higher. It's a part of what we do. We get signed up to win baseball games. And when you don't, there's always a possibility of a change being made."

Grifol holds a 76-147 record as the White Sox's skipper. He came to Chicago after having served in the Kansas City Royals organization since 2013, most recently as a bench coach. He wore many hats with the Royals, including assistant hitting coach and catching instructor.

Former general manager Rick Hahn and Vice President Kenny Williams, who hired Grifol, are both gone, and with speculation swirling, Grifol opts not to let that concern take over his mind.

"I don't make those decisions. And I'm certainly not gonna worry about it," Grifol said. "My concern is making sure this team is ready to play tonight, making adjustments from yesterday, and trying to see if we can snap this losing streak. That's no fun. Extremely painful because we've lost some painful games. But I'm certainly not gonna make this about me and my future here. I'm not gonna decide that anyway. I don't make those decisions."

