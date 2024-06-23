Report reveals THREE Real Madrid players 'wanted by Liverpool'

Liverpool's summer overhaul under new head coach Arne Slot could see the club conducting a raid on European Champions Real Madrid.

That's according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who report that the Reds could be interested in signing up to three of Los Blancos' players this transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah interesting the moneymen in Saudi Arabia, and both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez attracting interest from La Liga, the Reds need to be alert to top attacking talent becoming available should replacements eventually be needed.

According to this report, they've identified a trio of potential recruits from the La Liga champions.

Arda Guler on Liverpool's radar

The first on the list is young Turkish sensation Arda Guler, currently representing his country at Euro 2024, where he has caught the eye with his outstanding performances so far.

Guler was already on the Reds' radar prior to his move to the Bernabeu. Now, after a season in which he hardly featured, Liverpool may sense an opportunity to finally get their man.

The 19-year-old, who made his breakthrough at Fenerbahce, made just 12 club appearances this season. Nonetheless, he managed to score six goals.

Despite his limited action and Real's recent signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, the club are reluctant to sanction a permanent departure.

Real Sociedad have been linked with a loan move, but Liverpool are believed to be monitoring the situation should the Turk become available.

Rodrygo, a long-time target

The second player reportedly on Liverpool’s radar is Rodrygo Goes.

Spanish publication Sport recently reported that Liverpool had offered £100 million (€120 million) for the 23-year-old, but that the bid was turned down by the Spanish giants, who are looking for an offer in the region of £127 million (€150 million).

The situation regarding the Brazilian forward took a turn after his controversial comments ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in which he suggested he might consider leaving if his role at the club diminished following the arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick.

These remarks did not sit well with Real Madrid's management, particularly as they were made during a crucial period in the season.

Until then, Rodrygo had been a pivotal player for Real Madrid, contributing significantly to their La Liga and UEFA Champions League successes in the 2023/24 season with 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances.

Now, if the right offer came in, Real would be tempted to sell.

Brahim Diaz would provide versatility

Lastly, Liverpool are also eyeing a raid for Brahim Diaz, with a potential offer of around €50 million in the offing.

According to the same report, Slot considers Diaz "a crucial component for his plans at Anfield, praising his technical skills and versatility in midfield".

The 24-year-old from Malaga, who has chosen to represent Morocco at international level, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at AC Milan before returning to the Bernabeu to play a bit-part role.

Whether he would get more than that at Anfield remains to be seen with Dominik Szoboszlai operating in a similar position.

However, Diaz also has the capabilities to operate out wide or as a false nine.

While it's unlikely all three will make the journey from Madrid to Merseyside, Liverpool will definitely be keeping an eye on what's happening behind the scenes at the Bernabeu.

