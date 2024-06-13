Report reveals Ten Hag’s three demands before agreeing new Man Utd contract

Erik ten Hag has reportedly made three demands before agreeing a new contract at Manchester United.

The 54-year-old led his side to FA Cup glory by beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley last month.

But there was still a lot of speculation about his future at the club following an underwhelming 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

United were linked with several managerial names including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate.

But the Red Devils ultimately decided to stick with Ten Hag having abandoned their search for a new manager.

A new contract is now being discussed but the Dutchman is expected to make three demands before agreeing fresh terms at Old Trafford, per The Sun.

Ten Hag doesn’t want to be dictated by technical director Jason Wilcox as to how the team should play.

The 54-year-old will also not allow Jadon Sancho back into his first-team unless the winger apologises for his past behaviour.

Sancho enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund but his return to Old Trafford is looking unlikely.

The 24-year-old will likely be sold in the summer transfer window as United look to raise funds for new recruits.

The final demand of Ten Hag will reportedly be to renew the contract of forwards coach Benni McCarthy.

Reasonable demands

Ten Hag is a top manager who has led Manchester United to two trophies in two seasons. He knows best how his team should play and it makes sense if he doesn’t want any interference from Jason Wilcox.

The Dutchman also wants to retain the services of McCarthy who has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Sancho has a lot of potential and he impressed with his performances at Dortmund during his loan spell. But the England international crossed the limit by publicly criticising his head coach.

Ten Hag is only demanding an apology from Sancho but the winger is unwilling to do that. Therefore, he is right not to allow the player back in his squad.